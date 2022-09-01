Home / News / Win tickets to the ITM Auckland Supersprint event!

Win tickets to the ITM Auckland Supersprint event!

01/09/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Supercars are heading back to New Zealand soil!

After two years, the Supercars finally return to Pukekohe Park Raceway on 9 – 11 September 2022 for the ITM Auckland SuperSprint.

And we've got free passes to give away!

Go in the draw to win 1 of 20 free passes by answering the two supercar questions below correctly.

Thanks to Wet and Forget for providing the tickets! The winner will be announced on Wednesday 7th September.

Terms and Conditions apply.

