Wind in the hair at 306km/h: new Aston Martin Vantage drops

The countdown is on for Aston Martin’s new Vantage drop-top. It’s just commenced a tour of Australian showrooms and will arrive in New Zealand for first customers in the first quarter of next year, at a price of $260,000.

The roadster shares its Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre biturbo V8 with the Vantage coupe (launched in 2018). It’s matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission and can propel the car to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 306km/h.

The “tautly tailored” fabric roof is constructed around a powered mechanism that can be raised or lowered in less than seven seconds, while the car is travelling at up to 50km/h. Aston claims the Vantage has the fastest full operating cycle of any powered convertible roof system.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Vantage name, which is attached to more than one-third of all sports cars ever produced by Aston Martin.

It’s look but can’t touch right now for DRIVEN. We were ready to attend the international launch of the Vantage roadster earlier this year, alongside Aston’s crucial new DBX SUV.

That event was cancelled thanks to the global Covid-19 pandemic – but we will be bringing you an exclusive review of the DBX in the weeks to come. Watch this space.

