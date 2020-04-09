World Car Awards: Kia crowned 'King of the SUVs' while Mazda claims top design award

Automotive manufacturers from all around the globe witnessed Kia take home the World Car of the Year title with the large Telluride SUV just yesterday.

While the premium SUV isn't sold in New Zealand due to only being produced for left-hand drive markets, Kia Motors in New Zealand wants to remind Kiwi buyers that not all is lost.

Buyers here can own a slice of the award winner, because the styling of the hot-selling compact Seltos is based on the big SUV.

The Kia Telluride becomes the first vehicle from Korea to win the prestigious World Car of the Year title, garnering high praise from the 86 respected members of the judging panel for its distinctive design and impressive features.

The World Car of the Year title represents another accolade for a vehicle that has lifted more than 70 awards since its introduction in 2019. The new Kia Soul EV electric-only model also won the World Urban Car category in the awards.

“This title hasn’t come about by accident,” says Todd McDonald, Managing Director of Kia Motors New Zealand.

“Kia has been building towards this for many years, as anyone can see from the exciting product range in our showrooms. It just keeps getting better and better.”

While Kia took home the top prize, Mazda managed to snag the World Car Design of the Year award with the incredibly handsome 2020 Mazda3.

The Japanese brand last one this award back in 2016 with the launch of the fourth-generation MX-5.

David Hodge, Managing Director Mazda New Zealand, says it is appropriate the company has received the award in the year Mazda is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

“The Award celebrate the continuing ability of the Mazda designers and engineers to design and build outstanding vehicles.

“The stunning design and premium finish of the Mazda3 hatch and sedan has also really struck a chord with New Zealanders who enjoy the thrill of driving a car rather than an SUV.