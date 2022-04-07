World-first use of ‘Siri’ by Western Australia police

Smartphone technology that revolutionised in-car entertainment could change the way emergency services respond to events.

Western Australia Police have conducted a world-first trial replacing conventional in-car data terminal computers with Apple CarPlay on the car’s standard stereo screen.

The tech allows officers to use voice commands instead of a keyboard or complicated screen interface, simplifying inputs to police data systems.

It has the potential to make police cars much cheaper to equip, as well as safer for officers in the event of a crash.

Sergeant Ian Connell of W.A. Police’s digital policing division said the development was “one of the highlights of my career”.

“We’re the first law enforcement agency in the world that’s been chosen to have a look at CarPlay and see how it performs in the field,” he said.

“Having tested it lots and lots of times I can say it works admirably.

“The benefits to police and the benefits to the community are second to none.

“CarPlay with the Siri commands allows me to navigate to jobs, to update jobs, and to do a whole gamut of tasking functions that previously had to be done by a manual keyboard or by excessive touching of a screen.”

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring is standard in almost all new cars, giving drivers easy access to music, messaging and podcasts while blocking visual distractions such as video or picture messages.

Premier Mark McGowan said the technology “ will mean faster access to accurate information and intelligence while officers are on their way to an emergency”.

“It is important our police are equipped with the latest technology and this initiative will significantly support frontline operations,” he said.

“Our police will be armed with critical operational information and have better situational awareness as they arrive at an incident.”

Police Minister Paul Papalia said it was “a major boost to policing”.

