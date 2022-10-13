World record price for special Nismo Nissan Pulsar GTI-R

A rare 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R, modified by Nissan Motorsports International (NISMO) just smashed the world record price for a GTI-R.

The car sold at auction for $88,500 USD ($158,000 NZD), beating the previous record sale price for a GTI-R which was $43,000NZD.

The Pulsar GTI-R in question was developed as a road-going model, built and approved for WRC Group A competition.

This car is number 13 of just 21 examples and was apparently owned by Takao Katagiri, the CEO of NISMO, before it was purchased by the selling dealer and imported to the US in January 2022, where it was displayed at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

The car was listed on Bring a Trailer, and features a turbocharged 2.0-litre SR20DET inline-four engine, with a five-speed manual gearbox and an ATTESA all-wheel-drive system. It also has a NISMO-branded intercooler, and a NISMO strut tower brace spans the engine bay.

It's painted in white with a blue, red, and black livery, with grey cloth upholstery. It has white-painted 14″ NISMO wheels, with new tires that were installed in 2022. It also features a model-specific front bumper, vented hood, and a hatch-mounted spoiler, with GTi-R NISMO graphics on the quarter panels.

The car has reportedly travelled 4,700 kilometres and includes an AM/FM radio, a roll bar, and a rear strut tower brace.