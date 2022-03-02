World's first all-electric Jeep is revealed

While Jeep might be a brand that has lagged behind on the electric front, it's looking to make up for lost ground by 2023, when its first all electric SUV will hit the market.

Following in the footsteps of the plug-in hybrid Wrangler that was revealed last year, this new Jeep will be powered exclusively by batteries, but is yet to be given a name.

Not a lot of details are known about the Jeep EV, but it's just one of 75 new EV that Stellantis plans to build across its 14 brands, so we can imagine that it's sitting on a universal platform.

In terms of looks, it's quite reminiscent of the Jeep Renegade that was sold in New Zealand for a while. It's certainly one of Jeep's more compact models, which should appeal to a wide audience.

"This new model will launch during the first half of next year and is the first of a comprehensive fully electric Jeep lineup that will cover every SUV segment by 2025," confirmed Tavares.

So with a small SUV kicking off Jeep's electric charge, we can expect a mid-size SUV, a full-size SUV, and an off-roader to all join it in the exclusively electric space by 2025.