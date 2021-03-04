World's first fully-electric Bentley isn't what you'd expect

In the scheme of things, the Volkswagen Group has been somewhat behind the times when it comes to the electric movement, with Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen only just getting all-electric models.

Bentley, on the other hand, still only has one hybrid model in the form of the Bentayga SUV, and the British brand's first fully-electric model isn't set to land until 2025.

Click here to view all Bentley listings on DRIVEN

Lunaz, a company that specializes in classic car electric conversions just recently unveiled its very first Bentley conversion in the form of a 1961 S3 Continental Flying Spur.

Once powered by an all-alloy 6.2-litre V8 engine, Lunaz has swapped it out for an electric power train, but still hasn't revealed specific details about range and performance.

In the company's other Rolls-Royce conversions, the cars are fitted with a pair of electric motors that produce 280kW and 700Nm to the rear wheels, which likely doubles the original figures.

These cars also have used an 80kWh battery, which allows up to 480km between charges. We'd expect to see a similar figure present in this Bentley.

As you expect, the suspension, brakes and steering components have all been upgraded to cope with the classic's hefty increase in power and torque. It also gets some modern amenities on the inside including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As per the new owner's request, this Flying Spur was finished in two-tone green, but Lunaz will customize the exterior to whatever a customer wants. Just make sure you've got deep pockets.

This Continental reportedly cost the client a grand total of $670,000, which is about the same as what a brand new Mulsanne Speed (Bentley's most expensive vehicle) costs here in NZ.