World's first hydrogen hypercar looks even crazier in the flesh

First announced late last year, the Hyperion XP-1 prototype sounded to crazy to be real. From the Star Trek-sounding name to the out-of-this-world aesthetics, it was something that we half thought would just fizzle out over time.

It turns out that Hyperion is super serious about bringing the world's first hydrogen-powered supercar to the people, as just recently, one was spotted driving through the streets of Los Angeles while covered in heavy camouflage.

Looking like a prop that escaped from a Hollywood set, the XP-1 wore a pair of '#H2' stickers to leave no uncertainty as to what was propelling it along. Interestingly, it makes a red Ferrari that it passes blend into the background with its wild looks,

Hyperion is yet to talk about what the XP-1 was doing on the streets, but we can imagine that the brand is building hype around the car's future release. The GoPro mounted on the windscreen is a tell-tale sign of an Instagram edit in the works as well.

Featuring titanium reinforced composite bodywork and a wrap-around glass canopy, the XP-1 really is bringing space technology to the road (as the large sticker down the side suggests).

According to the initial release, the large swooping panels around the sides are “vortex forced” air intakes and active aerodynamic side blades which reportedly help with cornering at high speeds as well as cooling.

Not only does the XP-1 look like a spaceship, but it'll also drive like one thanks to the futuristic tech on the inside. We still aren't sure what this all means, but it uses a proton exchange membrane fuel cell, carbon fiber hydrogen storage tanks and ultra-capacitor energy storage technology.

When this translates into on-road performance, the XP-1 will be able to hit 100km/h in less than 2.2 seconds and have a top speed of more than 350km/h. It'll also be capable of a range of 1,635km.

As you'd expect from a car that looks like this, just 300 units will be built, all expected to sell for a massive price.