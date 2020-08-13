World's first hydrogen-powered hypercar will do 1600km on a single tank

Looking more like a Bugatti Chiron from Halo than a traditional hydrogen-powered car, the Hyperion XP-1 hypercar has finally broken cover, and it's promising some big things.

As a company, Hyperion's main goal is to promote hydrogen as a power source, and the XP-1 is reportedly a “culmination of nearly 10 years of development, testing, and research in hydrogen technology by over 200 researchers and scientists.”

Despite dropping renderings of one of the craziest cars that we've ever seen, Hyperion didn't go into detail about the XP-1's exterior, instead just pointing out the titanium bodywork vortex-forced air intake.

You'll notice that the large 'V-Wing' doors sit ahead of the aerodynamic side blades that look to be made from carbon fibre. It turns out that these are actually solar panels that can “articulate to follow the trajectory of the sun.”

And finally, it wouldn't be a true hypercar from the 21st century without riding on some ridiculously large wheels. These bad boys measure 20-inches at the front, and 21-inches at the rear.

On the inside, the XP-1 reportedly gets an (almost laughable) 98-inch curved display that almost spans the width of the whole dash. Because bigger digital displays are what cars need right now, right?

At the business end of the Hyperion, a proton exchange membrane fuel cell is reportedly used to make power (we're going to act like we know what that means). An all-wheel drive system makes use of three electric motors, and is driven by a three-speed transmission.

Performance figures seem standard for a car like this, with 0-100km/h being done in less than 2.2 seconds, and a top speed of 356km/h.

Arguably the most impressive part of the XP-1 is the fact that it can be refueled in less than five minutes, and can achieve a range of 1600km from a single tank.

Interestingly, the XP-1 will be limited to just 300 units when it goes on sale in America in 2022.