World's first 'Ultracar' revealed as $20 million 'Chaos'

When cars first started to get fast, the term 'supercar' was coined, then when they got even faster, people started to call these machines 'hypercars', and now it seems that we've moved on to the 'Ultracar'.

While we're still yet to see if this new term actually catches on, a Greek brand by the name of Spyros Panopoulos Automotive coined it for the upcoming 'Chaos', and this thing does seem pretty ultra.

SP Automotive has already claimed that the Chaos will be able to smash Nurburgring records, claim the fastest top speed, and beat any previous production car's quarter-mile time when it comes to fruition.

According to the Greek brand, the Chaos will be powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V10 engine that will send power to all four wheels through a dual-clutch transmission.

Two versions of this engine will be available, the first being the 'Earth Version' which is said to produce 1,528kW and 1,389Nm. It should be able to hit 100km/h in just 1.9-seconds, and complete a quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds.

At the top of the range is the 'Zero Gravity' model, which is set to produce 2.285kW and 1,984Nm. SP Automotive claims that this car is faster than an F1 car, and will be one of the fastest accelerating vehicles on two or four wheels ever.

This model should be able to hit 100km/h in just 1.5-seconds, and have a top speed of 455km/h.

Weighing in at just 1.2 tonnes, the majority of the Chaos' body will be 3D printed using titanium and magnesium alloys and carbon fiber or carbon Kevlar.

SP Automotive plans to build 20 Chaos ultracars for each continent, with every model being distributed by Sotheby's. According to the brand's CEO, the first allocation has already sold out, and will be delivered in 2022.

Pricing is said to start around $8.9 million for the 'Earth' version, and go all the way to $20 million for the range-topping 'Zero Gravity' model.