World's first 'ultracar' set to offer over 2000kW and start at $10 million

Greek startup SP Automotive made some pretty serious claims last year about their upcoming ultracar, Chaos.

The car was supposed to be unveiled at this years Geneva Motor Show, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

We hadn't had any sort of public announcements from the brand for some time, but founder Spyros Panopoulos has decided it is time to debut the Chaos officially, which is now scheduled for November 1, 2021.

Panopoulos says that the books are now open for what he describes as “the first ultracar on the planet.” The first order has already been placed, with a delivery expected for early 2022.

The Chaos will be street legal, says Panopoulos. Prices start from around €5.5 million ($9.17 million NZD) for the base 1491.4 Kw variant, up to €12.4 million ($20.67 million NZD) for the full-spec 2237.1 Kw model.

In order to retain the brands exclusivity, they will only produce a total of 100 handmade cars, and 15 to 20 per year of the Chaos.

SP Automotive say that following the public reveal in Athens next month, its plan for 2022 and 2023 includes having BBC’s Top Gear television show presenting and testing the Chaos, and attempting to set various new world records.

The Chaos will try to set a new lap record for the fastest production car at the Nurburgring - a record that the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series currently holds with a 6:43.616 lap.

It also wants to break the record for the the top speed of a production car, which is currently held by SS Tautara at 455.3 km/h.

The so called ultracar has been teased multiple times between April and June 2020, which has revealed most of the exterior and the interior design, as well as the insane specifications.

The official website states the Chaos will be powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V10 available in two versions, with 2,000 hp and an 11,000 rpm redline or with 3,000 hp and a 12,000 rpm redline.

The mid-mounted engine will apparently feature a billet aluminum engine block, titanium or carbon 3D printed pistons and rods, titanium camshaft, titanium or Inconel valves, plus a pair of turbochargers made of carbon fiber, titanium, and ceramic compounds.

It'll have an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a fully independent double-wishbone suspension for optimal handling. Brakes will consist of ceramic discs measuring 428 mm at the front and 416 mm at the rear, complete with magnesium 3D printed calipers.