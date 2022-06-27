‘World’s most beautiful e-motorcycle’: FTN Motion second release e-motorbikes flying out the door

Kiwi e-motorcycle maker, FTN Motion, has seen huge demand for the second release of its flagship Streetdog bike, with sales pouring in at the rate of a bike per minute when the allocation first opened to the waitlist last week.

The limited production run has a small number of bikes still available at a special early bird price, which runs until July 15th, or until sold out.

The Streetdog is a moped-class e-motorcycle with a unique, classic cafe racer motorbike feel. It runs on a 3KW electric motor and has up to 80km of real-life range, with a top speed of 50km per hour, a removable battery and a huge storage capacity.

The parts of the bike that would traditionally be made of fibreglass will be constructed of a highly resilient and unique new hemp material, bound with resin, which is strong, safe and more sustainable.

Each bike is labelled with a unique production number and is available in a variety of colour customisations. Buyers can choose from 28 different colours, stripes and seat colour combinations, including British Racing Green, Latte, Red, Gunmetal Grey, Baby Blue, Mustard and Vintage Mint.

Currently, a Streetdog can be secured with a refundable deposit, with the finished bikes ready to take to the streets in the first quarter of 2023, FTN GM, Michel Roncara, says.

“They are all individually made at FTN Motion’s workshop in Wellington, with as many components sourced locally as possible. Handcrafted with an extremely detailed eye for aesthetics, function and performance, the Streetdog, which can be ridden on a standard car licence and does not require previous motorcycle experience to ride, is unlike any other vehicle in its class,” says Roncara.

FTN Motion’s mission is to make the world’s most beautiful moped-class electric motorcycles while reducing congestion, commute times, and pressure on the planet. They have seen huge demand for the Streetdog since releasing the prototype in early 2021, with its waiting list constantly growing ever since.