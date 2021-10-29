World's most congested roads revealed

New research from Confused.com has revealed which countries around the globe have the most congested roads.

With an average of 553 cars for every kilometre (km) of road within the country, the United Arab Emirates is the most congested place to drive in the world, followed by Hong Kong in second place and Singapore in third position.

New Zealand is the 34th most congested place to drive in the world, with 35 cars per km of road.