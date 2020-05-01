World's most expensive Toyota Hilux? Iconic replica fetches $95k at auction

If you've got an old Toyota Hilux rusting on your lawn, now's the time to spray it black, throw on some KC lights, and send it over to America as a Back to the Future replica.

But before you start ordering cans of black spray paint, it's worth noting the incredible level of detail that went into building Marty McFly's 1985 Toyota SR5 that sold for close to $100k just yesterday.

Like most note-worthy auctions in America, this ute was sold on Bring a Trailer, and attracted hundreds of comments before it was sold, with most noting the incredible condition of the 35-year old ute.

According to the listing, the SR5 underwent a full restoration back in 2015 that saw almost every single part refreshed. This is also when all the period-correct Back to the Future modifications were made.

These included a suspension lift, tubular bumpers, a roll bar, KC auxiliary lights, and aftermarket wheels. The seller even managed to source the same Goodyear Wrangler tyres that McFly was running.

To make the buyer feel like a true McFly, the seller added a bunch of movie memorabilia to the auction as well. This included a copy of McFly's driver's license, a JVC GR-C1 camcorder, a vintage Variflex Vectra skateboard, and a pair of replica Nike Air Mags.

After 35 bids were placed, the auction ended up closing at a hefty US$58,000 which equals around $95,000 down here. If this isn't the most expensive Hilux ever sold, it's got to be pretty close to it.

A fully-restored 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 also sold on BaT yesterday. Incredibly, this reasonably rare stainless steel beast only managed to fetch $73,000, over $20,000 less than what the Hilux went for.