World's most powerful Lamborghini has two V12 engines, but no wheels

Lamborghini is known for building some of the craziest road-going creations that the world has ever seen, but it seems that the brand's foray into watercraft is also going swimmingly.

Last year, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 was revealed as a uber-luxurious superyacht that draws inspiration from the brand's first hyper-powered supercar — the Sián FKP 37.

Click here to view all Lamborghini listings on DRIVEN

Just recently, the very first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 was delivered to a customer, and it holds quite a presence on the water. The angular design is extremely reminiscent of the Terzo Millennion concept, and the hardtop “guarantees not only protection from the sun and wind, but also surprising aerodynamic performance.”

Like most Lamborghinis, the interior is arguably cooler than the exterior here, with a pair of carbon fibre-clad bucket seats serving as the Captain and First Mate's perches.

Beneath the bow is the master bedroom, which features a double bed, and a heavy Lamborghini theme. Incredibly, it looks like the whole interior of this room in covered in Alcantara, which would be quite a costly affair.

A second bedroom contains two single beds, and features the same '63' theme throughout. There's also a bathroom onboard, which isn't overly spacious, but looks spectacular.

Like a true Lamborghini, the boat's powerplant sits near the rear, but this one has a few more cylinders. Here, two V12 engines sit side-by-side, and work together to send around 3,000kW to the propellers.

In terms of performance, Tecnomar states that it can hit a top speed of 60 knots (111km/h), and has a range of 390km when at its cruising speed of 75km/h.

A price hasn't been listed for this mega boat, but we can imagine that it'd would be well into the seven-figure region.