World's most powerful SUV: Dodge unveils the 2021 Durango Hellcat

If you're like most car enthusiasts and hate SUVs for no particular reason, Dodge may have worked out the solution to this problem by finally dropping a Hellcat engine into one.

Sure, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has been around for a few years now, and makes use of that iconic 6.2-litre supercharged V8, but there's no denying that the 2021 Durango Hellcat looks a lot cooler.

Click here to view all Hellcat listings on DRIVEN

First things first, this new Durango Hellcat has taken the title of the world's most powerful SUV thanks to a tweaked version of the massive V8 engine. 529kW and 875Nm of torque are the two key figures that give it this title.

This new Durango beats the BMW X5 M Competition, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo by over 100hp. The only SUV that comes close is the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with its 500kW.

The abundance of power sitting beneath the bonnet allows the Durango to hit 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds before topping out at 290km/h. A quarter-mile can be done in 11.5 seconds, and it has a towing capacity of 3.9 tonnes.

As for the exterior, this beefed-up performance is accompanied by a more muscular exterior. A revised front fascia, and widened guards help keep the massive 20x10-inch wheels in check.

The same eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive transmission found in the Trackhawk is used in the supercharged Durango. Power is then sent through the Pirelli Scorpion Zero tyres.

As with the current model, we can't imagine that the Durango Hellcat will officially make it over to New Zealand, but like the rest of the Hellcat range, it isn't going to stop importers from bringing them in.

Pricing is yet to announced over in America, but don't expect to pay anything less than 150,000 if you manage to bring one down here.