World's ugliest SUV? Chinese brand reveals electric Rolls-Royce Cullinan rival

For a long time, brands in China have taken design inspiration from popular luxury vehicles around the world, and numerous lawsuits have come about as a result.

Hongqi is one of these brands, and while Rolls-Royce hasn't publically called the brand out, it's pretty obvious where it gets its inspiration from, and this latest release is a perfect example.

Loosely based on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is already a questionable-looking SUV, Hongqi has obscured the E-HS9's aesthetics enough so that it doesn't quite look like its British-built rival.

Like a lot of Chinese models, an enormous chrome grille sits at the front of the E-HS9, and is flanked by a pair of extremely sleek headlights. The rear looks to have taken some inspiration from the Audi Q8 with its sloping roof and tail light design.

On the inside, the E-HS9 looks to be incredibly luxurious, with a digital display spanning the width of the dash, and another touchscreen panel sitting in front of the gear selector.

Unlike the Rolls-Royce, which is powered by a turbocharged 6.7-litre V12 engine, the E-HS9 is fully-electric, making the enormous chrome grille at the front somewhat ironic.

A pair of electric motors located on the front and rear axles work together to deliver a hefty 380kW and 770Nm of torque, meaning that it would probably match the Cullinan's performance on the tarmac.

Like most Hongqi models, we doubt that this new electric SUV will be sold outside of China, but if you are enthralled by this thing, deliveries are set to start in September, with a $130,000 base price.