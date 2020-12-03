World's wildest Ford? Crazy RTR-tuned 750HP Mustang coming to NZ

If you're a fan of over-the-top Mustangs, then 2020 might be your lucky year with Ford's factory-built Mach 1 as well as the Shelby Super Snake, and Scott McLaughlin’s SM17 all confirmed for NZ sales.

Unsurprisingly, RTR couldn't be left out of this fun, and have confirmed that the Formula Drift-inspired RTR Spec 5 will also be landing in New Zealand in the new year.

Earlier this year, RTR revealed the Spec 5, and announced that just ten models will be built, which celebrates the tuning company's 10th anniversary of building OTT Mustangs.

Because of this, we assumed that American buyers would snap them all up before any Aotearoa buyers had a chance, but evidently not. It turns our that two of these beasts will be making it down here.

Featuring an aesthetic inspired by Gitten Jr's Formula D car, this Mustang wears extremely wide overfenders, lower splitters all around, and wide RTR wheels wrapped in meaty rubber.

Under the bonnet sits the 5.0-litre Coyote engine, that has been tuned to have 559kW and 906Nm of torque. To put this into perspective, the regular Mustang pumps out 339kW and 556Nm.

“Up until now Spec 5’s have been a halo vehicle that have been reserved for special projects and racing initiatives only. It is going to be wild seeing these impressive and fun RTR’s on the street in all their glory,” says RTR founder and drifting champion Vaughn Gittin Jr.

“This 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5 is the most epic representation of what RTR stands for, modern aggressive styling, easily drivable smile inducing power, adjustable performance to suit customer’s needs, and overall just the right enhancements that an owner needs to stand out from the crowd with. I am so pumped to see this 10th anniversary on the street.”