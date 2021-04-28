World's wildest SUV? Ram 1500 TRX seven-seater revealed with 1000HP

Considering that the Dodge Durango Hellcat is already in the FCA catalog, we can see why Ram wouldn't be interested in turning the Hellcat-powered TRX into an SUV, so Hennessey has decided to do it.

Revealed at the Hennessey Mammoth, you're looking at an SUV-converted 1500 TRX, that not only has a third row of seats thrown in, but also has a heap of extra power.

Click here to view all Ram 1500 TRX listings on DRIVEN

This Mammoth has been billed as an ultra-exclusive SUV that features "supercar-slaying" performance, and given that it's come from Hennessey, we're not overly surprised.

In stock form, the TRX's 6.2-litre supercharged V8 pumps out an impressive 523kW and 880Nm of torque. This simply wasn't enough for the team at Hennessey, who have since added a new supercharger, high-flow injectors, and a new exhaust system.

This has resulted in 755kW/1,134Nm, or over 1,000HP if you're that way inclined. This enormous amount of power and torque is sent to all four wheels, where a set of off-road tyres handle traction.

Despite the lack of sticky, track-focused rubber, this behemoth will still make it to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, before topping out at 193km/h. It will also complete a quarter-mile run in just 11.4 seconds, if you're interested.

In terms of body modifications, the TRX will get a bespoke rear with an extended roofline and large window. Inside, the second row will feature captain chairs, and the third row will be a bench.

John Hennessey, the company's CEO, has described this beast as the "king of SUVs", and says that it will give “customers the ultimate combination of space, power and exclusivity.”

Just 20 of these Mammoths will be built, with each coming with an asking price of $520,000.