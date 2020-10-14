World's wildest WRX? Travis Pastrana unveils his Gymkhana Subaru

For the last ten Gymkhana instalments, Ken Block has famously thrown all manner of vehicle around the world's most iconic cities, shredding enough rubber to make Springfield's tyre fire look like a small campfire.

For the eleventh edition Gymkhana, Ken is stepping back, and letting Travis Pastrana take a leading role. As well as a new driver, Subaru has finally returned to the series, with the wild WRX STI being unveiled just yesterday.

Instead of opting for one of his existing Subaru rallycross cars, Pastrana enlisted the help of Vermont SportsCar (who manage all Subaru's factory racing builds) to create this turbocharged monster.

Unveiled in bare carbon to show off every little design aspect of the WRX, the car will be wrapped in a proper livery by the time filming starts, but the menacing black look does it some favours.

While every aspect of this aero looks ridiculous, it's supposedly fully-functional with those holes across the car being used for smoke ventilation. Also, there's no looking past that enormous double-stacked rear wing that would put any park bench to shame.

Under the hood sits a heavily-modified version of the 2.5-litre turbocharged boxer engine found in the current WRX STI, which sends power to all four wheels through a sequential transmission. You'll also notice the fire-breathing exhaust poking through.

As well as showing off the car, the Hoonigan episode goes into detail about car choreography, and how slower, more exaggerated manoeuvres tend to look better on camera over actual racing techniques.