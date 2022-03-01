Would you pay $1.7 million to own this questionable Ford GT?

The latest-generation Ford GT is an interesting car. When it first hit the market, buyers had to be chosen by Ford, and then these lucky buyers weren't able to sell the car for a number of years - due to a Ford-enforced mandate.

Then there's the car itself, which did away with any form of V8, making way for a 3.5-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost engine. And despite this lack of exotic power plant, Ford's new supercar still commands seven-figure prices.

A perfect example of this is a car that was recently listed for sale online, for a hefty $1.7 million, despite the questionable livery that it's wearing.

According to a report, the car originally left the factory in a white finish, with blue racing stripes. The owner then decided this was race car enough, and commissioned an original Ford GT40 livery to be put on the car.

This original livery featured a couple of pink accents, but kept things to a minimum, and was mostly just a gold car with green wheels.

The modern GT in contrast ended up wearing far more pink than it ever should have, and what's worse, it isn't even the same shade of gold as the GT40. To top it all off, the listing notes that the car has been painting like this, instead of being wrapped and preserving its original look.

If you can look past its exterior, this GT is actually one of the nicest around, and is probably worth the seven-figure asking price.

It's covered just over 1,500km in its life, and being a 2020 model, it benefitted from the refreshed engine with more power and a broader torque band.