Would you pay $150K for a low-mileage Honda S2000 CR?

In the performance sector, Honda cut its teeth in front-wheel drive hot hatches such as the Civic and Integra Type R, but some of the most sought-after Hondas are rear-driven.

These rear-driven gems include the NSX, and the S2000, and apart from making a couple of appearances across the Fast & Furious franchise, the latter has avoided the same hype as other Japanese icons such as the Nissan Skyline or Toyota Supra.

Despite this lack of hype, the S2000 is still regarded as one of the best driver-focused cars to ever come out of Japan, thanks to its incredible handling through corners, and engine that can rev to 9000rpm.

Just recently, a black S2000 CR sold for a whopping $155,000 on Bring A Trailer, with most of that value coming from the fact it only has covered 1500km since new.

On top of this factory fresh appearance, it is also a 'Club Racer' variant, which is a rarity among S2000s. The CR came with an OEM hardtop, a bigger spoiler and large front splitter for downforce, a quicker steering rack, a stiffer suspension, and stickier Bridgestone RE070 tires.

All of these modifications build on an already-competent platform thanks to the 2.2-litre VTEC engine which sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

As you'd expect Club Racers regularly command higher prices than standard S2000, but $155,000 is a new high. The last CR to sell on Bring A Trailer managed to fetch a top bid of $111,000.

A grand total of 46 bids were placed on this S2000 CR before the auction closed, making the closing minutes an extremely entertaining watch.