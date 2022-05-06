Would you pay $700k for the best Holden ever made?

It's been a little while since resale values for Holden's final editions of Australian-made Commodore were talk of the town.

When the last batch of VF Commodores were announced and then later on produced, the market with brimming with speculators who had bought cars just to list for sale online at an inflated price. Things have since been quiet, but perhaps that's about to change with news of a W1 listed for sale in New Zealand.

The last of those cars off the rank was the range from Holden Special Vehicles (HSV). The satellite operation unveiled the GTSR line-up in February 2017, which included a hotted up sedan, Maloo ute, and a range-topping beast called the W1.

Each in Commodore fashion was fitted with a V8 heart, but the W1's was slightly different. It came with General Motors' hand-built supercharged 6.2-litre LS9 V8 — the same engine that you'd find in a C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

With 470kW of power and 815Nm of torque on tap, it made the W1 the most powerful production car to ever come out of Australia.

Naturally there were immediate storms over value. One sold at auction in December that year for A$269,000 — almost $300,000 at the time — while another limped to AU$257,500 before getting handed in without selling. For the record, original retail on a W1 was $189,990.

Since then, W1 values went sky-high, with examples in Australia going well into the seven-figure mark, with the elusive W1 Maloos proving to be the most collectible.

Listed by Ebbett Waikato in Hamilton, it's quite a tastily optioned car. It comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, and comes painted in the W1's Heron White colour. Just 15km is indicated on the odometer - just the vehicle's initial delivery miles.

