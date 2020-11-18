Wranger Rubicon 392 revealed: Jeep has finally dropped a V8 in it!

For years, Jeep fans have wondered why the American brand hasn't dropped one of its burly V8s in the Wrangler, creating an overpowered off-roader that no one really needs.

Jeep has finally come to the party with the Wrangler Rubicon 392, where it has swapped the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 out for a hefty 6.4-litre Hemi V8, giving a lot more power, and a better soundtrack.

This gives the Wrangler 350kW and 627Nm to play with, which is more than enough power to shower your mates with mud on the off-road trails.

Despite the lack of supercharger, this is still enough to propel the convertible off-roader to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and give it a quarter-mile time of 13 seconds flat.

Other than the engine, this Wrangler benefits uses the same four-wheel drive system as the range-topping Rubicon, and comes with a one-inch lift over the regular model.

Like a lot of modern off-roaders, the 392 rides on Fox aluminium monotube shocks, that supposedly improve both its on-road handling, and its off-road ability.

It also comes on a set of 33-inch all-terrain tyres that are paired with bead-locking 17-inch wheels. There are two electronically locking differentials, and a two-speed Selec-Trac transfer case.

With a ride height of 10.3-inches, it falls short of Ford's new Bronco with its 11.6-inch ride height, but this is attributed to the Wrangler's smaller tyres, leaving us wondering why Jeep didn't opt for 35s.

The multi-purpose hood scoop is another interesting addition, which allows the Wrangler's engine to run at full capacity even if the main air source is blocked by debris. Hyrdo-Guide air funnels also allow for peace of mind whilst wading.

Jeep hasn't released build numbers or prices for the 392, but we can imagine that it will come at quite a premium over the regular Rubicon.