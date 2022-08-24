WRX power for Subaru Outback: more grunt, improved towing for NZ model

The addition of the turbo engine from the WRX to Subaru New Zealand's Outback SUV this year doesn't just bring more power; it also improves towing capacity for the brand's biggest-selling model.

A version of the 2.4-litre turbocharged four used in the latest WRX gives will give the Outback 2.4T a bump to 183kW/350Nm, healthy increases of 45kW/105Nm over the 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine used across the current lineup. The 0-100km/h spring is reduced by over two seconds, to 7.5sec.

But the extra grunt also brings extra braking towing capacity: up 400kg to a much more SUV-appropriate 2.4 tonnes.

No sign of the more off-road-oriented Outback Wilderness offered overseas, but NZ will get two turbo variants: the flagship Touring 2.4T and X 2.4T. Both have transmissions with revised gear/differential ratios to suit the increased power and towing ability. The specification of both is aligned with existing Outback Touring/X models.

The new 2.4T Touring will help fill the role of the now-departed 3.6-litre six-cylinder Outback Touring, from the previous lineup.

The turbo engine doesn't quite trump the old six's 191kW, but Subaru NZ cheekily argues it's the "most powerful Outback yet" by virtue of its increased towing. Well played.

There's a firm no-comment on pricing as yet, but the company says it hopes to have the 2.4T on sale for summer, with a target launch of December. The Current 2.5 X is $54,990, the Touring $59,990.

There's extra financial pressure looming from the Government's forthcoming Clean Car Standard (CCS) fees, to be introduced in January. Clean Car Discount fees already apply to car buyers on vehicles over 192g/km (the four-cylinder Outback is in that category already), but the CCS adds brings further fines to car importers if they fail to meet "clean" CO2 averages - meaning those fines will inevitably be applied to retail prices.

“Our understanding is the that the government is introducing the Clean Car Standard (CCS) fees from January 1st and the Outback 2.4T model will incur additional costs," says Subaru NZ managing director Wallis Dumper.

"We are awaiting urgent clarification from the Government Transport Department and will be as transparent as possible when we have the information to hand. CCS will not only affect Subaru, but the entire NZ automotive industry and the reality is that come 2023, many new petrol engine cars may cost customers thousands more than they do today.”

Subaru NZ says it's working with Subaru Corporation to secure extra 2.4T models this year to minimise the financial hit on its launch models.

“To the best of our knowledge, at the time of writing, any vehicles crossing our border after December 31, 2022, will have the CCS fees applied."