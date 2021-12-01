You can buy an iPhone that's made out of a melted down Tesla

I don't know if this is cool or stupid, but you can buy an iPhone that's made out of a melted down Tesla.

Caviar, a brand of exclusive designer smartphones and accessories, is releasing an iPhone 13 that's decorated with all things Tesla. It's dubbed the Tesla Electro, and its body is made of high-impact titanium and has a black PVD coating. The coating is used in watch-making for black metal timepieces. To contrast the black, is a composite shock-resistant white material, aimed to reflect the design execution in Tesla vehicles.

But it's the metallic insert in the middle that's really interesting. It's made from an actual Tesla Model 3, melted down and remoulded.The reused Tesla panel is engraved with the Tesla emblem, outlines of Tesla models, and, get this, a portrait of Elon Musk himself.

The Caviar Tesla Electro isn't just a phone case, the design is infused to the body of the phone, making the creation even more exclusive.

The whole box comes with the phone itself, available for both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in various storage sizes. The customised Apple smartphones are limited to exactly 99 copies.

But that's not all. The collection by Caviar also includes five other customised iPhones, two custom Nike Air Force 1s, 24-karat gold embellishments for a Tesla Model S, and a limited-edition bust of Elon Musk – also made out of melted Tesla Model 3 parts with gold inscription.

The Caviar Tesla Electro iPhone 13 Pro starts at €6,080, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at €6,560. The bust of Musk is priced at €2,900, and is limited to just 27 units.

Got a Elon loving family member? This would be a Christmas gift they wouldn't forget any time soon.