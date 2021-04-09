You've got the car, the watch, the luggage - surely you need the Bentley apartment too?

The first ever Bentley-branded apartment tower is being built in Florida.

Bentley Residences is being planned by Dezer Development, which will partner with Bentley to design and build the tower, working with architectural firm Sieger Suarez Architects. Bentley says the project is being designed in accordance with the Florida Green Building Council (FLGC) certification to ensure maximum protection of the local environment and its wildlife.

Environmentally safe building materials will be used, and reduced coastal lighting implemented to protect endangered sea turtles. The building will be engineered to reduce energy consumption.

It might be the first Bentley apartment building, but it's not the first one themed around a luxury car brand. Not even the first one themed around a luxury car brand in Florida: the Aston Martin Residences are already under construction downtown along the Miami River (a Vulcan is included with the penthouse purchase if you're interested).

Bentley Residences will contain more than 200 luxury apartments, standing at 229 metres and 60 stories high on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach coastline. It will be the tallest residential tower on any US beachfront.

It might be a high rise, but it's all about the cars, naturally. The core of the building will feature a patented car elevator. Each residence will include an in-unit multi-car garage.

Bentley Residences will also offer ocean and bayside views in every apartment, thanks to the building’s cylindrical form and floor-to-ceiling windows. The tower will be designed to inspire new ways to embrace space and connect to the stunning surrounding environment.



Homes will also have a private balcony, pool, sauna and outdoor shower. The apartment interiors will contain sustainably sourced materials and finishes that create a calming palate, in harmony with the external environment. Interior amenities will include a gym, spa, whisky bar and restaurant. Private and beautifully landscaped communal gardens will promote a sense of calm.



Bentley Residences is scheduled for completion in 2026. It is anticipated that construction will begin in early 2023.