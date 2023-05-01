Zooming Bite: What do YOU think are the greatest F1 tracks?

Recently we ran an article about the most popular Formula One tracks on Instagram. You can read that article here, but - spoiler alert - it threw up a few head-scratchers, with tracks like Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina and Italy's Mugello making the top five, while the likes of Silverstone, Spa-Franchorchamps and the Nurburgring didn't get close...

It just goes to show that popularity on social media certainly doesn't mean "good"... but then, I think we all knew that...

On the most recent episode of Zooming with DRIVEN (which you can watch here) editor Dean Evans took exception to the list and made one of his own, so now we want to know what you think - vote in our poll below and tell us what YOU consider to be the best F1 track in the world!