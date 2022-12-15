Zooming with DRIVEN: Auckland's supercar apartments almost sold out!

Remember that very cool apartment complex that features a specially designed ramp and parking access for supercars we told you about? Just in case you don't, we chatted about it on the latest episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, which you can watch above.

And if you are comfortably wealthy and interested in making your life with your supercars easier, then you had better hurry - there are only six apartments left, but one of them is the awesome penthouse called 'The One'.

“One Saint Stephens” features 27 apartments over six floors, with 21 already sold. The complex boasts a private dining area and lounge, a private New York-inspired ‘Speak Easy’ bar, a wellness area with sauna, steam and soak pool, and an outdoor pool and gardens.

But, as we mentioned, the best part comes lower down in the basement, where there are two parking levels that were designed in consultation with the Giltrap Group, which developed a special ramp for its flagship dealership on Auckland's Great North Road that is home to Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Bentley. The basement car parks are wider than normal parks, have options for EV charging and there is also an on-site dedicated car washing bay.

While all of the apartments have two or three car parks included, it is 'The One' penthouse that is the best for serious supercar owners - it features "showroom garaging”, also designed in consultation with the Giltrap Group, walk-in storage and six oversized car parks, with the option for more if required.

According to the developer, Cooper & Associates, the on site excavation works for One Saint Stephens are "well underway and we should be reaching the lower basement level around the end of January."

