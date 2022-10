Zooming with DRIVEN: BYD Atto 3 road trip

In Zooming with DRIVEN EP106, David talks about his experience road-tripping in the BYD Atto 3.

Setting off on the journey from Auckland to Wellington, David finds out exactly what it's like driving 1000kms in a day, in a pure electric car.

He shares his experience of driving, charging, and more. Check out the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, EP106.

