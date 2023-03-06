Zooming with DRIVEN: Christmas cars and long-termers

Seeing as it has been a while since our last episode of Zooming with DRIVEN we decided to have a look back at the various cars we spent time in over the Christmas break in the latest episode, as well as some of our on-going long-termers.

Dean kicked things off with a Ford-fest, talking about the Ford Everest Platinum he spent Christmas in, while also touching on our series of long-term Rangers, including the awesome Raptor (which Sam gets VERY excited about). You can read more about Dean's exploits towing with various Rangers here and here.

David spent time in another Ford - the fantastic Mustang Mach 1 - after finding out that Ford New Zealand still had one of the very limited-edition cars (only 50 made it to New Zealand), as well as a very beach-coloured Mazda CX-5.

Meanwhile Damien spent his time in two of our other long-termers; the MG ZS EV and the Renault Arkana RS Line. The ZS EV has a bigger battery than the old one and a few other improvements, while the Arkana is a new entry into New Zealand.

Sam then has to top everyone by talking about the massive Ram 1500 pick up he used to tow a massive caravan with. But then some people just need to over-compensate.