Zooming with DRIVEN: COTY Clean Car Finalists announced

Our AA DRIVEN Car of the Year coverage continues with the finalists for our three clean car categories: HEV (or hybrid vehicle), PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle), and BEV (battery electric vehicle).

Watch the full episode: Opel launches in NZ! Zooming with DRIVEN EP109

HEVs combine a combustion engine (usually petrol) with a small battery pack and electric motor(s). They are the ideal entry point to electrification because you don’t have to plug them in; instead, the battery is recharged by energy recaptured during braking or coasting, or sometimes (when the driving conditions are right) by the petrol engine.

BEVs are arguably the purest kind of electrified vehicle: they don’t burn fossil fuel of any kind and rely solely on battery power – which means they have much bigger packs and can take a long time to charge, hence the huge advances being made in charging speed for many models (with the right DC station of course).

