Zooming with DRIVEN: Driving the iconic Porsche Carrera RS 2.7

At the Paris Motor Show, October 5, 1972, Porsche unveiled a new 911 built for motorsports. The 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was Germany’s fastest production sports car and the first 911 to bear the Carrera moniker. This month, that icon turns 50.

Dean chats about his experience driving the iconic car in Germany on Zooming with DRIVEN EP107.

