Zooming with DRIVEN: Electric 7-seater, Mercedes-Benz EQB launches

Mercedes-Benz has launched an electric 7-seater SUV: the EQB.

Fitting somewhere in between EQA and GLC and dimensionally closer to EQA with more headroom, the new EQB is available in two key specs: the 250 front-drive model, and a 4Matic all-wheel drive 350 version.

But the seven-seat USP now becomes an option, and only on the on the single-motor 250. We could blame the third row’s seat space being consumed by componentry for the second motor mounted in the rear, but Mercedes says this isn’t the case, with Euro 350 models being offered as a seven-seater – just that the market didn’t suggest it was needed locally.

Dean was at the launch event in Melbourne, you can read the full story here: Seven into five, with the Mercedes-Benz EQB

