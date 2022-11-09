Home / News / Zooming with DRIVEN: Honda Civic Type R, more details revealed

Zooming with DRIVEN: Honda Civic Type R, more details revealed

09/11/2022
It’s a year of anniversaries for Honda’s hot cars. It’s 30 since the launch of the first-ever Type R road car, a lighter, sharper version of the NSX. The Integra Type R came next, but it’s also 25 years since the launch of the first Civic Type R, the EK9.

David shares more details about the new Civic Type R, and takes it for a drive.

