Zooming with DRIVEN: International Women's Day edition

Welcome to a special International Women's Day edition of Zooming with DRIVEN.

Out go our usual panel and in come three women with proper motor-industry credentials.

Join head of DRIVEN Natasha Callister, Subaru New Zealand marketing manager Daile Stephens and AA head of marketing, motoring services Richelle Ashman for conversation about favourite cars, the future and motoring - and what it's like to be a woman in the world of cars.

Regular anchor Sam Wallace keeps it all running and yes, he still manages to turn the conversation towards V8s at every opportunity...