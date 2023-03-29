Zooming with DRIVEN: Keep/Drive/Destroy returns

The latest episode of Zooming with DRIVEN saw the return of an old favourite game: Keep/Drive/Destroy, a car-based twist on that other game of a similar name that can't really be published here...

Basically, David presented Sam and Damien with three cars and they had to choose which one they would keep, which one they would just drive and which one they would destroy. And it's never an easy choice.

This time around the choices were between the holy trinity of hypercars; the McLaren P1, the Porsche 918 and the Ferrari LaFerrari, because there's nothing like kicking off a game with a truly soul-wrenching choice of whether you should destroy a Ferrari, a McLaren or a Porsche...

The second round was between vehicles in one of Sam's favourite categories - proper ladder chassis hard-core 4X4s, which gave us a choice of the Bowler Land Rover Defender 90, the Ineos Grenadier or the Mercedes-Benz G400d. But not the G 63, much to Sam's disgust...

Finally it was nightmare time for Damien and David (why did David do this to himself?) and utter mystification from Sam, when we had to choose between tiny, weird 660cc Japanese domestic market Kei cars.

As we all know, Damien and David are tragic Kei car fans, so the line up included the Honda S660 sports car, the narrow-body JDM-only Suzuki Jimny and an utterly brilliant Kei camper van that we have only just discovered is a thing. A truly awesome thing...

Anyway, watch the video above to try your hand at it and then pop down to the poll below to let us know what your choice would be out of the hypercar trinity...