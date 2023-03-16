Zooming with DRIVEN: Miranda Easten and her DeLorean

In the latest episode of Zooming with DRIVEN Sam and Dean talked to New Zealand country music Miranda Easten about her love of 80s cars and the fact that she owns one of the most 80s cars of them all, a DMC DeLorean.

Miranda fell in love with the DeLorean when she saw it in Back to the Future as a child, as we all did, but she would take that further than most of us and actually bought one! Then she sold it, bought another one which was a piece of junk, so she sold that and then bought the tidy example she owns now.

Sam and Dean chat with Miranda about her car in the video above, but you can watch the full interview with Miranda where they talk about her music and struggles with agoraphobia in the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN.

And if you are feeling like testing your DeLorean and Back to the Future knowledge, you can try out Dean's quiz on the subjects right here. But be warned; he throws in a few curve balls to catch Sam out...

