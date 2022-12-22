Zooming with DRIVEN: New Zealand police go electric (sort of)
This week on Zooming with DRIVEN Damien tells us about the deal for Hyundai New Zealand to supply the New Zealand Police with electric vehicles.
Hyundai NZ will be supplying five 72kWh Ioniq 5s and 34 64kWh Kona Electrics to the police for for non-operational use at 15 locations around the country.
However, the move to fully-electric patrol cars won't be far off and, while Hyundai has made the first moves into supplying the police with BEVs, Skoda still seems the most likely to make it into the Prime One spot first.
NZ Police made the move to lower emission cars when the four-cylinder ZB Holden Commodore replaced the Australian-built V6 model in 2017, and then switched to the Skoda Superb following Holden’s demise in 2020.
Since Skoda took over supply, the police have tested a number of plug-in hybrid Superbs, but the fully-electric Enyaq iV won’t arrive here until sometime in 2023, having been delayed by the global semiconductor shortage. The Enyaq iV will come with a number of battery options ranging from a 55kWh version that offers a WLTP-tested range of 340km up to an 82kWh version that offers 460km.
