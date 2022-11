Zooming with DRIVEN: Nissan Nismo 400R sold for record amount

A new record was set at a Japanese auction, with a Nismo 400R, one of 44 examples of a very special R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R, selling for around NZ$1.5m.

Apparently, the jap auction system maxes out at 100,000,000 yen ($1,147,596 NZD) so five bidders were in the running and they negotiated the final sale price.

It reportedly sold for 130,000,000 yen ($1.49 million NZD).