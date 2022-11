Zooming with DRIVEN: Rolls Royce Spectre EV

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first electric car: the Spectre. It's an indulgent two-door coupe, that'll offer at least 520 kilometres of range.

David chats about the vision that Charles Stewart Rolls had for electric vehicles back in 1900, and how that has evolved into the automaker's first EV.

