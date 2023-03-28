Zooming with DRIVEN: Sam gets excited by the Kia EV9

On the most recent episode of Zooming with DRIVEN - which you can watch here - Sam is very excited about Kia revealing the final production form of the EV9, the latest all-electric offering from the Korean manufacturer.

As the numbering might suggest, the EV9 is the biggest BEV from Kia yet, eclipsing the EV6 and being closer in size to the big Telluride that we don't get here (although we do get its Hyundai-badged cousin, the Palisade).

While Sam (and all of us, to be honest) was excited to see the cool, aggressively angular looks make it into production largely unchanged, he did express his dismay that the weird squarish steering wheel and thoroughly impractical 'suicide doors' that appeared on the concept didn't make it. Presumably being a fan of weird and impractical features.

He will have reason for hope, however, as just after we recorded this episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, Kia revealed the smaller EV5 SUV that boasted similar styling, along with - you guessed it - a weird squarish steering wheel and thoroughly impractical 'suicide doors'...

You can watch David crush Sam's dreams in the video above or watch the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN here, then you can also check out more DRIVEN videos on our YouTube channel or subscribe to the Zooming with DRIVEN podcast if you would rather listen to things!