Zooming with DRIVEN: sniggering like children at VW's brilliant Instagram blunder!

Last week Volkswagen Italy caused a bit of sniggering on the internet when people noticed its Instagram handle "VOLKSWAGENITALIA" contained, well, genitalia in it.

It is, of course, "Volkswagen Italia" and VW should really have thought about using an underscore in between the two there, but as David Linklater says in this week's Zooming with DRIVEN (which you can watch the full episode of here), all publicity is good publicity, and the population of the internet have gotten on board in a big way with an absolute tsunami of comments pleading with the Italian arm of one of the world's largest carmakers to keep its username firmly as it is. Or simply writing "genitalia".

And given that VW Italy joined Instagram a decade ago in September 2012 and its page shows that it has never had a different username, it has had the visible genitalia (for lack of a better term) for ten years and is unlikely to change now...

And just in case you are wondering, VW Italia also uses the more modest VolkswagenItalia handle on YouTube, "VolkswagenIT" on Facebook, "volkswagen_it" on Twitter and "volkswagen-italia" on LinkedIn, so it does know what a difference capitalisation, underscores and dashes can make...