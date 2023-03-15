Zooming with DRIVEN: The Great DeLorean Quiz!

On the last episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, Sam and Dean have a chat with country music star Miranda Easten.

Why do they do that on a motoring podcast you ask? Well, that's because Miranda is a huge fan of the DMC DeLorean and even owns one!

Miranda says she fell in love with the DeLorean when she first saw Back to the Future as a child and always wanted to own one. That is a dream she has well and truly achieved, as she has now owned three.

But how much does she know about her car and the movie that made her fall in love with it in the first place? Dean wanted to find out, so devised a fiendish quiz on all things DeLorean and Back to the Future, complete with a few traps along the way. Mainly for Sam, that is.

Watch the Zooming Bite above and test your DeLorean/Back to the Future knowledge, or catch up on the complete episode here.