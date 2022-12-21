Zooming with DRIVEN: The MG4 is coming to New Zealand!

This week in Zooming with DRIVEN we discussed the electric MG4 hatch that has caused a stir overseas and has just been confirmed as heading to New Zealand shores sometime next year.

The MG4 has been gathering praise in pretty much every market it has been released in so far, collecting nine awards from major media organisations for 2022 in the UK alone – including overall Car of the Year from Carwow, DrivingElectric and Electrifying.com - and it is one of the cars we are truly looking forward to getting our hands on in 2023.

At around 4.3m in length the MG4 is similar in size to the current MG ZS EV, however it is 120mm lower thanks to a sleeker roofline. There’s no suggestion that the 4 will replace the ZS though, as MG defines the 4 as a “hatchback”, while the ZS is a compact SUV.

The two are sold alongside each other in Europe, with some crossover in pricing depending on the specific model chosen.

The MG4 comes with the choice of a 51kWh or 64kWh “long range” battery and can recharge at up to 135kW (35 minutes from 10-80 percent), although MG Motor New Zealand is yet to reveal if it will take both, or just one option.

All MG4s get the full MG Pilot suite, including Active Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Intelligent High Beam Assist and Speed Limit Assist.

Adding to this, the MG4 also performed extremely well in the latest round of Euro NCAP testing, scoring a full five stars.

