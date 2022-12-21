Zooming with DRIVEN: The new Gymkhana video is AWESOME!

Combine Florida, Travis Pastrana and a 643kW Subaru wagon and you were always going to get something spectacular, but add in a huge budget and film the results and what you get is truly mind-blowing!

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we talk about Pastrana's new Gymkhana video, the latest in the long running series that was originated by the legendary Ken Block.

While Block has since moved on to his new 'Electrikhana' series, still under the Hoonigan umbrella, but with super-powered electric Audis instead (you can watch the first instalment of that right here), the original series is certainly in good hands with Pastrana, as this latest instalment most definitely proves.

The latest video is easily the wildest and most utterly over the top entry into the long-running series, featuring monster trucks, jetskis, jet fighters, drag cars and some truly wild jumps and, yes, even a rail slide, from Pastrana.