Zooming with DRIVEN: The top stories for 2022 - 10th to 6th

In the final two episodes of Zooming with DRIVEN for the year we took a look at the twenty most popular stories from 2022 on the DRIVEN website.

You can watch the first episode here and the second here, but today we take a closer look at 10th to 6th places on the list.

So far we have seen stories about the new Waikato Express way, a barn find in Australia, a mega 1000km one-day road trip in a BEV and the most of popular road tests of 2021, as well as ones about Americans being confused by roundabouts, towing with an EV, the cheapest new cars in New Zealand, the Clean Car Standard's CO2 accounts and - surprise, surprise! - the Waikato Expressway again!

Today we are breaking into the top ten, so let's get going with the 10th to 6th most popular stories of 2022:

10: The Ultimate PHEV guide: every plug-in hybrid electric car and SUV you can buy in NZ

Plug-in hybrids or PHEVs are probably the most misunderstood segment of electrified cars on sale today, and the fact that the PHEV guide made the top ten, while the BEV (battery electric vehicles) and HEV (hybrids) didn't even make the top twenty even though they sell in far smaller numbers, just confirms that. We hope it helped!

9: Here are some of the cheapest petrol stations in New Zealand

Petrol prices are always a hot topic, and this story about the locations of the cheapest prices across New Zealand certainly grabbed your attention and is certainly worth a read. A warning though: as prices fluctuate so frequently, this one may well be out of date, considering it was published six months ago!

8: Study reveals most loved and hated car brand in New Zealand

While we no longer have the classic Ford/Holden rivalry, there are still car brands that people love and ones that people hate, and this article on a "study" (well, they checked Twitter mentions...) tapped into that. And the most loved brand in New Zealand is...? Well, you'll just have to read the article to find that out!

7:Study finds EVs are more harmful to the environment than classic cars

A study conducted by Footman James, a classic and specialist vehicle insurance provider in the UK, claimed that classic vehicles are less harmful to the environment than modern cars, including electric vehicles. And while that is a tenuous claim, it was enough to get a lot of you reading about it!

6: A collection of rare cars up for auction after owner was arrested for drug trafficking

A drug trafficker in America got busted, which in itself is not much of a story, but his collection of awesome cars that got confiscated and put up for auction following his arrest was certainly worthy of note. Featuring a very Fast and Furious line up, the 27 cars going under the hammer included 17 MkIV A80 Toyota Supras and five E46 BMW M3s.

