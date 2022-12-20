Zooming with DRIVEN: The top stories for 2022 - 15th to 11th

Earlier in the week we started our annual look back at the stories that you were the most interested in over the past 12 months, and so far that consisted of stories about the new Waikato Express way, a barn find in Australia, a mega 1000km one-day road trip in a BEV and the most of popular road tests of 2021.

You can watch the first part covering 20th to 16th here, while you can also watch the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN that they featured in here.

Today, however, we take a look at 15th to 11th place, which includes a video of Americans using a roundabout completely wrong, towing with electric vehicles, New Zealand's cheapest new car, the Clean Car CO2 account and, yes, another Waikato Expressway story!

So let's get right to it with the 15th to 11th most popular stories of 2022:

15: Hilarious video of Americans attempting to use roundabout goes viral

We all know that Americans don't understand roundabouts, but this video from a newly-installed one in the USA had us gob-smacked with the total lack of awareness on display...

14: Towing and the taboo of using an EV electric car

Can an electric vehicle tow? Should it? Regardless, our look at towing with a BEV proved to something you were all very interested in.

13: NZ's cheapest new car axed, new cheapest new car announced

The Suzuki Baleno was New Zealand's cheapest car, but it quietly slipped away when Suzuki NZ dropped it this year. What took its place at the bottom of the price ladder? You sure were all interested to find out!

12: From December, all vehicles being registered in NZ must be recorded in a Government 'CO2 account'

The Clean Car Standard has been of interest for a while now, and the news that all new and used-vehicle importers in New Zealand will have to operate a Government "CO2 account" that keeps track of all new registrations and emissions ratings was a popular read.

11: Hamilton bypass opens! Full 22km, 110km/h drive-through!

Of course the opening of the Waikato Expressway was a popular story, but DRIVEN editor Dean Evans' video of his first drive on it was also of interest to quite a lot of you.

Don't forget to join us later this week for the last episode of Zooming with DRIVEN where we count down the top 10 stories for 2022. You can also check out our YouTube channel for loads more video content!