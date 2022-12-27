Zooming with DRIVEN: The top stories for 2022 - 5th to 1st

This is it - the final five; our most read stories of 2022 on DRIVEN!

The last two episodes of Zooming with DRIVEN we have looked back over the twenty most popular stories for the year and then over the last few weeks, we have broken them up into bite-sized chunks of five stories each for your summer reading pleasure.

If you haven't already, then you can watch episode 114 of Zooming with DRIVEN, where we count down from 20 to 11, and then episode 115, where we count down the top ten.

But today we are taking a look at the top five most read stories on DRIVEN this year. So let's go:

5: Parents take dealer to court over teen's purchase of $40,000 Mazda RX-7

When the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal decided it was outside their jurisdiction, the case of a dealer being accused of ripping off a teenager by selling him a 1999 Mazda RX-7 for $40,000 was handed over to the District Court. The car wasn't complied (so not road legal), but then the Batmobile RX-7 isn't exactly cheap in any condition these days...

4: BP and Shell stations sue rival not charging enough for petrol

This one was another court case, but in America this time - BP and Shell petrol stations in Wisconsin actually teamed up to sue a regional supermarket for selling its petrol cheaper than theirs... Yes, you read that right!

3: Video footage of a hidden mobile speed camera raises questions of revenue raising

No one really like speed cameras, so it was no wonder this story about a mobile speed camera parked discreetly between two cars on a busy road in Sydney’s inner west sparked outrage among local residents - and got a whole lot of you interested in reading about it too!

2: The Complete guide to the 64 warning lights on your dashboard

This one is simply the Christmas gift that keeps on giving! Originally published in 2017, this article has been a consistent feature in our top twenty review since then. And it even surprised the author when it stormed to a remarkable second place this year - you can watch an interview with him on the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN here.

1: Hilux owner who paid $38,000 for now worthless ute accepts he may never get his money back

The biggest story of the year on DRIVEN made a late charge to knock the dash light piece out of the top spot, and it was a sad tail of a man who paid $38,000 for a Toyota Hilux that was now worthless after it was discovered that it was built from multiple parts, including a stolen engine. Apparently he has resigned himself to the possibility he may never get his money back...

And that is it for 2022! We hope you have enjoyed our look back over the biggest stories of the year and we look forward to bringing you even more in 2023!

If you are wanting more car-related videos to watch while lounging on the deck in the sun this Christmas, then head over to our YouTube channel