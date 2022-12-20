Zooming with DRIVEN: The top stories for 2022 - Part 1

At the end of every year, we here at DRIVEN like to take a look back at the stories that you were the most interested in over the past 12 months.

And this year is no different, so over the two final episodes of Zooming with DRIVEN for 2022 we are counting down the 20 biggest stories over the past year, with the first part out now (you can watch that by clicking here) and part two out at the end of this week.

If, however, you prefer it in more bite-sized chunks, then you can watch the first five (20th down to 16th) above, then click on the links to each story below to read (or re-read) them at your leisure over the Christmas break!

So without any further ado, let's kick things off with the stories that placed between 20th and 16th:

20: BYD Atto 3 road trip review: the 1000km day

Can an electric vehicle handle a big road trip over a short period? David Linklater sets out to find out by doing 1000km in one day in a BYD Atto 3.

19: Rare Ford XB Falcon John Goss Special discovered in farm shed

Barn finds are always awesome and this one in Australia was no exception - a rare 1975 Ford Falcon XB built to celebrate Aussie touring car legend John Goss and his victory in the 1974 Bathurst 1000.

18: Waikato Expressway: opening date announced

The new Waikato Expressway is open now, but you were all VERY interested in it leading up to its completion - this article about its confirmed opening date was the first of three to make it into the top 20!

17: Hamilton Expressway end in sight, final touches being done

And this was the second! This one included a video and proved that it wasn't just DRIVEN editor Dean Evans who was super-excited about it, because a lot of you read this one too!

16: DRIVEN's top 10 car reviews for 2021: what makes these cars so special?

A countdown within a countdown? Yep, that's what happened this year when David Linklater's look back at our most popular road tests of 2021 got read well enough to feature here! In fact you can even now read David's round up of the most popular road tests from this year as well.

